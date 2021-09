Kimberly Jean Kornegay, at the age of 59, passed away early Monday morning, Aug. 30, 2021, at the home of her brother. She was a lifelong resident of the Mount Olive area. Visitation will be at Tyndall Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and at other times, the family will be at the home of her mother.