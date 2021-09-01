Cancel
Atascosa County, TX

Atascosa County Judge’s Report

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause, hopefully, there is renewed interest in COVID vaccination, Atascosa County will once again be hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The clinic will be at the historic “old jail,” located at 711 Broadway in Jourdanton on Friday, Sept. 3. It will begin at 8 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. It will be sponsored by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and staffed by the Texas National Guard Medical Division. The Texas National Guard will be onsite to help with the process.

