Evansville, IN

Another Chance for Animals Hosting Chili Pet Fest Fundraiser in Evansville

By Melissa Awesome
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another Chance for Animals is a foster-based rescue here in Evansville. They do a lot of great work helping the homeless animals in our community. They are hosting a fundraiser on September 18th that you won't want to miss. As we enter the month of September things may still be pretty hot right now, but we'll be sloooooowly easing into cooler temps. With cooler temps (and honestly with September on the brain) it makes me want comfort food like soup and chili. So on September 18th Another Chance for Animals will be hosting a Chili Pet Fest, which will be a fundraiser for the rescue, as well as a low-cost vaccine clinic.

