Another Chance for Animals Hosting Chili Pet Fest Fundraiser in Evansville

Are you ready for fall weather and fun? Lark Ranch in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season this month on September 18th, and you don't want to miss out on all of the fall festivities there. You might be wondering what Lark Ranch is, exactly. Lark Ranch is a family-owned and operated corn maze and pumpkin patch, with rides and attractions that will be fun for everyone in the family. They announced new rides, new farm animals, new fair food, and more for the 2021 season. Young or old, you'll be hardpressed not to find something at Lark Ranch that you wouldn't enjoy.