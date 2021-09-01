Wednesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

Cancel
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs traded offensive lineman Yasir Durant to the Patriots for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft as they trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit by Tuesday’s deadline. Durant made the Chiefs last season as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri, and he started Week 17 at right guard as the Chiefs rested their starters. But he was lost in a numbers game in Kansas City, which completely revamped its offensive line after a bunch of backups and fill-ins were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

