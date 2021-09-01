Analysis-Argentina’s markets are flying (yes, you read that right)

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Argentina’s notoriously shaky stock and bond markets, which have been hit by years of economic crises, are rocketing again. The country’s S&P Merval stock index is up almost 30% in dollar terms this year, one of the best performing stock markets in the world, with most of those gains since a nadir in March-April. Sovereign bond prices, rooted in distressed territory for years, have jumped over the same period.