Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Analysis-Argentina’s markets are flying (yes, you read that right)

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Argentina’s notoriously shaky stock and bond markets, which have been hit by years of economic crises, are rocketing again. The country’s S&P Merval stock index is up almost 30% in dollar terms this year, one of the best performing stock markets in the world, with most of those gains since a nadir in March-April. Sovereign bond prices, rooted in distressed territory for years, have jumped over the same period.

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sovereign Debt#Imf#Foreign Debt#Reuters#S P Merval#Argentine#Libertad Y Progreso#The U S Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Economyrigzone.com

Mexico Refinancing Pemex Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico has begun a process of refinancing state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos’s debt, after the nation received a transfer of about $12 billion from the International Monetary Fund. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that refinancing had begun, and restated that he wants to use newly issued IMF reserves...
Businesskfgo.com

Column: The ECB’s ‘phantom taper’?

LONDON (Reuters) – We’ve had ‘taper tantrums’ and even ‘dovish tapers’, but the European Central Bank may deliver a taper that’s not really a taper at all. As central banks around the world mull a reduction of their pandemic-related bond buying supports as recoveries widen, the timing and speed of these so-called ‘tapers’ now dominates market thinking and will for the rest of the year and beyond.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s $10K Daily Plunge Was Mainly Futures Market-Driven (Analysis)

Why did Bitcoin crash $10K today? Probably because of the liquidation of over-leveraged positions on the futures market, according to experts. Today was a strange day for Bitcoin. For the first time in its history, a country (El Salvador) adopted it as legal tender, bitcoiners organized a campaign to buy BTC to celebrate El Salvador’s move, the markets were highly optimistic with BTC approaching $53K, and yet, in a matter of hours, BTC had its worst crash in months.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar gains as U.S. yields rise before ECB meeting

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Tuesday, moving further off a near-one-month low hit last week, as rising U.S. Treasury yields prompted investors to cut short dollar positions against the euro before a European Central Bank meeting this week. Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, also dropped sharply in volatile trading...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Central Bank Meetings in Focus

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Tuesday, but remained near recent lows after last week’s frail jobs report, while attention turns to a number of central bank meetings during the week. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other...
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

Australia’s COVID rules are a warning to rest of the world

The 18th-century English philosopher Jeremy Bentham came up with the idea of the panopticon, a prison designed to allow all the prisoners to be observed by one guard. What even Bentham couldn’t conceive of, despite his creative musings about schemes of perpetual surveillance, was a society like contemporary Australia. Once...
MarketsDailyFx

Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update

Delta variant concerns and political considerations are changing the narrative around the BOC, RBA, and RBNZ as September begins. The RBA has announced a ‘lower for longer’ strategy – reducing its asset purchases but extending the time horizon of purchases – while the BOC may temper its own stimulus withdrawal.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Canadian National Railway makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for workers

(Reuters) – Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday that all its employees in Canada must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. In the face of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, spurred by the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, many companies have come out with mask mandates and changed their vaccination policies.
Economyinvesting.com

Expectations for near-term easing cool after China central bank comments

BEIJING (Reuters) - Expectations for near-term easing cooled and the yuan strengthened Wednesday after comments by central bank officials the day before that China will maintain prudent monetary policy and that there is no shortfall in base money. China will not resort to flood-like stimulus, Pan Gongsheng, vice governor at...
Video Gameskfgo.com

Chinese govt summons gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase – Xinhua

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc were summoned by Chinese government officials, State media Xinhua reported on Wednesday. Gaming firms were told by the government to implement measures such as curbing minors’ hours of access to their video games to protect their...
Stockskfgo.com

Futures dip on fears over slowing economic growth

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday, suggesting that the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes would extend losses for a third straight day, as the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant stoked worries of slowing economic growth. Shares of Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Google-owner...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

China's Central Bank Keeps the Brakes on Economic Stimulus

China will not embark on large-scale, flood-like stimulus, said Pan Gongsheng, a vice governor at the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Nomura's chief China economist, Ting Lu, noted that the yield on China's 10-year government bond had ticked higher to 2.87% from...
Worldkfgo.com

Vietnam to mix Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines – media

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s health ministry will offer the coronavirus vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech as a second dose option for people first inoculated with the Moderna vaccine, state media reported on Wednesday. The ministry had approved the mixed regimen, which is due to low supplies of the...
Kidskfgo.com

Toys and bouncy castle for Afghan kids stranded at U.S. base in Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) – A sprawling U.S. air base in a remote part of Germany has become a temporary home for Afghan children separated from their parents during the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport, and officials are scrambling to reunite them with their families. The two dozen or so children housed...
Militarykfgo.com

Analysis-S.Korea blazes new path with ‘most potent’ conventional missile submarine

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s development of a conventional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is a ground-breaking move, analysts said, with implications for North Korea, the U.S. alliance, and even the prospect of nuclear weapons in South Korea. Last week, South Korea conducted ejection tests of the SLBM https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-tests-first-submarine-launched-ballistic-missile-yonhap-2021-09-07 from its...
Economykfgo.com

China Evergrande to delay loan interest payments to banks, REDD reports

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Property developer China Evergrande Group plans to suspend interest payments due on loans to two banks on Sept. 21, financial intelligence provider REDD reported on Wednesday, citing four sources briefed by bankers. Evergrande has delayed payments to several trust firms, REDD reported, adding that the company may...

Comments / 0

Community Policy