Thierry Henry Interview: Football's Undisputed King of Cool
They say you should never meet your heroes because they might burst the bubble of idolatry that you've built around them, but that couldn't be less true in the case of Thierry Henry. Joining me on a Zoom call from his home in London, the football legend is exactly the same guy who has been charming television screens for the past 20 years. Assured, cool, and delightfully wry, Henry speaks with a kind of removed pensiveness that would befit a 20th-century French philosopher. Given his status as the most naturally stylish player to ever grace British shores, he more than gets away with it.www.highsnobiety.com
