Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Father Of Marine Killed In Kabul Reflects On His Son's Life And Saying 'I Love You'

By James Doubek
kazu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a suicide bomber attacked the Kabul airport last week, the lives the 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were cut short. One of them was Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz of Wentzville, Mo. He was just 20 years old. Schmitz was only 6 months old when 9/11 happened and the U.S. went to war in Afghanistan.

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#U S Marine Corps#Afghans#Marines#American#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. Politicswmleader.com

Fathers of Marines killed in Kabul attack rage against Biden

The fathers of two Marines killed in Thursday’s suicide attack at Kabul’s international airport have expressed outrage at the US government’s handling of the withdrawal of American forces, with one claiming that President Biden “turned his back” on his murdered son. “They sent my son over there as a paper...
MilitaryFox News

Father of slain Marine speaks out on 'chaotic' situation in Afghanistan

Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui was among 13 service members killed in Afghanistan earlier this week as the result of a suicide bomber at the Kabul airport. Lance Cpl. Nikoui's father, Steve Nikoui joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday to discuss his son's service in Afghanistan and the aftermath of his death.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Tributes paid to US Navy sailor killed in Kabul attack: ‘He was helping to save lives’

A US Navy hospital corpsman from northeast Ohio has been identified as one of the 13 US service members killed in an attack by the Isis-K terror organisation outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The attack left 13 Americans and at least 90 Afghans dead. Max Soviak was a US Navy hospital corpsman, who often deploy alongside Marines as medics. Ten service members killed were US Marines and two others were US Soldiers.Edison School District near Sandusky, Ohio, issued a statement announcing Mr Soviak's death. He graduated from the district in 2017. Marilyn Soviak, his sister, posted a memorial message...
Utah Stateeastidahonews.com

Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan blast was ‘a born leader,’ father says

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Everyone looked up to Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover. He was the oldest of three siblings in his family, so his two younger siblings always admired him, his father, Darin Hoover, said. He was the first grandchild born on either side of his family, so all the cousins, nieces and nephews looked up to him, too.
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Soldier Killed in Kabul Was a Star Athlete Dedicated to the Navy, Family Says

The last time Navy Hospitalman Maxton Soviak spoke to his mother, it was in a FaceTime call telling her not to worry. “My guys got me,” he said. “They won’t let anything happen to me.” According to the family, those same friends perished with him in Thursday’s Kabul bombing. The revelation came in a statement Saturday by the Soviak family, who praised Soviak and his service. “Max was a wonderful son who loved his family, his community, and was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy,” the statement read. “We are struggling to come to grips with this personal tragedy and prefer to grieve with close family and friends.” The family said Soviak was a star athlete at Edison High School in Ohio, a state-level player in both wrestling and football. But it was his service as a “devil doc” that made him most proud, hoping to make the Navy his full-time career. “We are incredibly proud of his service to our country,” the family wrote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy