Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report

(State) The Iowa State Patrol reports four fatal accidents since Friday morning. John Thein, 75, of Guttenberg, was killed in a motorcycle vs truck accident in Allamakee County Sunday morning. Andrew Wroble, 69, of Harpers Ferry was driving a 2001 Ford F150 south on County Road X26, pulling a trailer loaded with kayaks. Thein was driving a 1995 Harley Davidson north on County Road X26 when a kayak located on the trailer separated, went airborne and struck Thein on the motorcycle. The accident remains under investigation.
Comments / 1