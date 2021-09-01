Cancel
Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year old Adam Blake Sandahl of Essex for driving while barred. Authorities transported Sandahl to Montgomery County Corrections and held him on a $2,000 bond.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

