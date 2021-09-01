Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Strava drops subscription requirement for live tracking feature

By Chris Hall
Pocket-lint.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Strava has been back and forth with the features it offers free or with a subscription in recent years. But it has now made one of its useful features free for all app users. That feature is Beacon, the live tracking option that will let others follow your...

www.pocket-lint.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscription Service#Smartphone App#Lint#Beacon#Apple Watch#Garmin Connect#Polar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
InternetThe Next Web

How to set a disappearing message timer for all your chats in Signal

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Ephemeral messages are now a core part of popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal. The latter has had the functionality for a while, and lets you set different timers for messages too.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Labor Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Save on Series 3 and Series 6

The Labor Day Apple Watch deals are upon us and they bring some fantastic deals on the latest Apple Watches including the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, along with the older but still respectable Apple Watch Series 3. To save you trawling through the Labor Day Apple Watch sales yourself, we’ve narrowed down all the best Labor Day sales to save you the effort. Alongside the Labor Day Apple Watch deals here, we’ve also taken a look at whether now is the best time to treat yourself to a new Apple Watch and what to consider before you hit the buy button. Rest assured, you’ll be delighted with your purchase once you’ve finished reading through everything here.
Recipeschromeunboxed.com

Chrome may be adding a shopping list feature even though Google Keep was already perfect

Google Keep used to be the perfect place to store your shopping list items. You could add them via Assistant by voice, and your smart home devices would just know to add them to a note labeled ‘Shopping’. Then, Google decided to mess up a good thing and shift everything over to Google Shopping – a list that was primarily web-based, had no voice functionality, and couldn’t be used offline. That’s right, if you were shopping in the store and were using your list and the cell signal went out due to the store’s roofing choice, you would be stuck standing in the middle of the aisle with no idea where to go next. This happened to me more than once and forced me to go back to making notes by hand or via Keep – foregoing the voice assistance!
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Strava’s live location tracking service is now free

Today Strava is making Beacon, its live location-sharing service for athletes, available to everyone, whether you pay for the popular cycle and run-tracking app or not. Beacon sharing from the Strava app was previously only available via subscription, which currently costs $59.99 annually or $5.00 per month. The change follows a massive privacy push by Strava introduced earlier this month.
Cell Phonesgadgetsandwearables.com

Spotify starts rollout of Wear OS app download feature

The latest update enables Spotify Wear OS app to work without your phone. It means you can finally download content to your smartwatch and listen to tunes without an internet connection. In July the music streaming company added download functionality for Apple Watch users. This month it is doing the...
Cell Phonesiphonelife.com

4 Tricks to Spot a Fake App vs. a Real App in the App Store

When looking for new apps, it's good to be aware of potential traps like imposter apps on the App Store. Apple is well known for security, but certain fake apps manage to get through! We’ll go over how to check if an app is safe and identify a fake phone app so you can be more confident in your app choices before you download.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Google Phone app call recording rolling out in more countries

Google is finally rolling out its Android Phone app call recorder in more markets around the world, and as far as we can tell, it’s likely coming to Canada. The recorder launched in the U.S. last year on select phones, but reports suggest it’s finally coming to more countries. When you look up the Google phone app on the Play Store in Canada, you’ll also notice a picture showcasing the call recording feature.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

Strava lets people follow runners and cyclists for free with ‘Beacon’ feature

Strava is now giving away its “Beacon” feature for free, allowing people to follow runners and cyclists as they do their workouts.The tool – aimed to help people feel safe as they exercise, though also useful for joining people in the middle of a workout – has long been part of Strava’s premium offering, but it said it would now add it to the free tier.That is in contrast to a broader trend with the app, which has in recent times looked to push more people to pay for its subscription by putting an increasing number of features behind its paywall.Strava...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Teams' live transcription feature is here for GCC

Microsoft Teams' live transcription feature is rolling out to GCC. This feature allows people to see what has been said during calls. It is also considered an accessibility feature. Microsoft Teams releases features constantly, be they entirely new inclusions or old ones that haven't quite reached every corner of the...
Personal FinancePosted by
BoardingArea

Trim Slashes Bill Negotiation Fee to 15%, Free Premium Subscription Features & 4% Simple Savings Account

Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. I just received this email from Trim announcing that the bill negotiation fee is being slashed from 33% down to 15%. As a reminder, Trim will reach out to your utility company (cable, TV, internet, and phone) on your behalf and negotiate a lower monthly cost or get you a 1 time courtesy credit. In exchange for negotiating a lower rate, Trim takes a cut of the savings. For more info, please read my most recent Trim post: Trim Saved Me Another $57 on My Comcast Xfinity Cable Bill ($167 Saved Lifetime). In addition to the lower bill negotiation fee, Trim is also making their premium subscription features free which include monitoring and cancelling subscriptions, spending and tracking alerts, and a goal-based savings account. I will show you how to set up a Simple Savings Account that offers a 4% interest rate on the first $2,000 deposited.
Technologyhowtogeek.com

One of the Main Reasons to Pay For Strava Is Now Free

If you’re a runner or a cyclist, you’re probably familiar with Strava, as it lets you track your workouts with ease. Some of the best features are behind a subscription, but the company has just announced that its Beacon live location tracking feature is available completely free. Strava’s Beacon Live...
LifestylePocket-lint.com

Runners can now measure power via their shoes with Nurvv Run Smart Insoles

(Pocket-lint) - Running is a serious business. No more are we merely running for pure survival, but only for recreation and sometimes as a profession. So, while many of us simply don a pair of old trainers to jog around the block, others go full bore, using all the newest tech for training. The Nurvv Run Smart Insoles are just that, offering a host of sensors to measure how your feet perform.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Android 12 Beta 4.1 drops as we get one step closer to the Release Candidate

It’s been two weeks since the last Android 12 Beta was released, and today we’re getting Android 12 Beta 4.1. As has been the case with these “point” releases, this is primarily focused on providing bug fixes that have been plaguing users. The biggest of which has been the inability for VPNs to connect when using them on an Android 12 device.
Internetjack1065.com

Twitter launches subscription-based feature “super follows”

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc launched a “super follows” feature on its social media platform on Wednesday, which would allow creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers. People in the U.S. and Canada using iOS can super follow a select group of people within the United...
SoftwareZDNet

Google Chat: This new feature makes tracking tasks easier

Google has added new task-related functionality to Google Chat, the would-be Slack rival and replacement for Hangouts. Google Chat is the new default chat app for Workspace customers and is gradually replacing Classic Hangouts -- which has been in use since 2013 -- throughout this year, with forced upgrades currently underway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy