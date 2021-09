Fall camp finished up on Sunday, and Chris Klieman met with the media on Tuesday for his final press conference of the “pre-season” before the actual season gets underway here in a couple weeks. Overall Klieman is happy with how fall camp went for his Kansas State Wildcats (of course, getting to have it at all was a nice boost), and likes what he see from the development across the team. Probably the biggest news out of the press conference was the announcement that o-lineman Taylor Poitier, who was expected to compete for a starting role this year, will miss the entire season with what was described as a “lower body injury”. Losing anybody with starter ability is rough, but the offensive line position group is probably the best place for that to happen, as even Klieman feels pretty confident about the depth of that unit, which is almost a true 2-deep across the line (8-9 guys with starter ability right now).