The Splash Zone 9/1/21: Dolphins Trim Roster To 53

By The Phinsider
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins had to have their roster cut down to 53 players yesterday, along with the rest of the league. The biggest surprise may have been the release of Benardrick McKinney, who the team traded for during the offseason. It kind of makes sense though as the Dolphins have a cheaper option in Elandon Roberts, who is also great against the run. The team also restructured Jakeem Grant’s contract to keep the electric returner on the team.

