adidas and Lego have teamed up on a cool new version of adidas’ Forta Run sneakers for kids. Dubbed the adidas Forta Run x Lego Baumhaus, the sneakers feature a Lego brick-inspired print across the upper for an extra festive touch. Perfect for matching with all your little one’s outfits, the sneakers are done in beige (or cardboard, as the brand calls it), off-white and bright yellow colorways. Naturally, they include all the beloved features of the original silhouette, including a secure velcro strap, Cloudfoam cushioning and a rubber outsole for comfort, traction and stability. Additionally, they’re eco-friendly, made with a proprietary...