Plant A Tree Today

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For a decade volunteers have been coming each year to the Flight 93 National Memorial site in Shanksville to plant trees. The major reforestation project, called Plant a Tree at Flight 93, is a partnership between the National Park Service, Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, and National Park Foundation. According to the National Park Service’s website, the goal of the project is meant to reclaim the former surface mine with native trees to re-establish wildlife habitats, create essential windbreaks and complete the healing of the memorial landscape.
