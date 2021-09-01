Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Eric Emanuel Releasing the adidas N3XT L3V3L Futurenatural and Exhibit A

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Emanuel will have a new small collection with adidas for the month of September, which will include the N3XT L3V3L Futurenatural and the Exhibit A. This N3XT L3V3L FutureNatural features a Cloud White, Solar Gold, and Light Pink color combination, while Eric Emanuel’s logo lands on the toe. Next, we have the Exhibit A that comes dressed in a Cloud White, Team Orange, and Victory Blue colorway with Emanuel’s logo on the lateral ankle. Finally, the two will have branding on the insoles.

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Gold#Team Orange#Adidas Com#The Exhibit A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Jordan 6-17-23 ‘Black Metallic’ Releasing Soon

We recently showcased the ‘Carmine’ pair, and now we take a look at the ‘Black Metallic’ Jordan 6-17-23. The model last dropped in 2014 and so far for 2021, we have two colorways releasing. This Jordan 6-17-23 combines elements from the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 17. When...
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

A New Speed-Lacing System Lands On The Nike Air Max 95

A year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to deliver compelling options to savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. For its latest proposition, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design has opted for an autumn-friendly “Khaki/Black” colorway complete with a non-standard speed-lacing system clad in “Total Orange.”. Slightly...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” Releases Tomorrow

After first being teased in early November 2020, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release tomorrow, September 4th. Unquestionably inspired by one of its immediate predecessor’s inaugural styles, the Jordan 6‘s predominantly greyscale arrangement looks right at home on Tinker Hatfield’s fourth design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line. As with the Air Jordan 7, the titular “Bordeaux” hue makes an appearance on the neoprene tongue, the geometric pattern on the tongue, the spine and outsole. Some sneaker enthusiasts may criticize Team Jumpman’s decision to overhaul #23’s sixth model with another silhouette’s colorway, but the choice seems fitting given the AJ VI’s 30th anniversary.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Jelly Belly Serves Up A Candy Coated Reebok Instapump Fury OG

From Power Rangers to Jurassic Park, the brands the Reebok Instapump Fury has recently collaborated with are just as fun as the laceless shoe itself. The playful partnerships proceed with Jelly Belly delivering a “BeanBoozling” new offering. The sweet treat of a sneaker sees its textile upper split between a...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Storm Blue" Release Date Revealed: Photos

Just a few months ago, Jumpman brought back the Air Jordan 1 KO, which has been known over the years as the High OGs less expensive cousin. This shoe was originally released in the late 80s as a way to offer something more affordable to consumers. With the unique materials and color blocking, it was rumored that the KO stood for "knock off" which is certainly ironic when you consider it was Nike themselves naming it that.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Release Date, Info, Price

Model: Air Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" Editor's Notes: Debating the most iconic sneakers of all time could take you all day (or a lifetime) but predicting which silhouettes and colorways might make it into that debate may prove an easier task. For the well-versed sneakerhead, the Nike Air Jordan 1 "Bred" probably comes to mind.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Wears an Unexpected Look for Target in a Bodysuit With Rick Owens Sneakers

Jordyn Woods is known for her style game and for good reason. From rocking the feminine styles to kicking things up with a more tomboy approach, Woods knows how to find outfits that work for her and help her stand out from the crowd. For an outing to Target, she wore a head-turning Nike x Marine Serre jersey bodysuit with a black leather Chanel crossbody bag and leather Rick Owens sneakers. “Way2sexy for this Target run,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the look.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) The outfit comes with a...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" Now Has a Release Date

Surfacing in the last few months, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” now has a release date. Part of Jordan Brand‘s 2021 Holiday lineup, the latest take on the beloved silhouette is centered around a mix of “Black/Red/White.” With a similar color design as the AJ4 “Thunder,” the shoe features a black nubuck upper accented by contrasting elements of red while choice branding introduces hits of white. Elevating the shoe is a red midsole assisted by Air units and black rubber outsoles.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Mustard Yellow Accents Appear On This Stealthy Nike Air Max 95

While a year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 hasn’t fallen into oblivion. On the contrary, it’s emerged in handfuls of compelling colorways throughout the year, which now include a black and yellow style. At a glance, the pair’s color palette could suggest an “Ultra” build...
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Low ’Toasty’ Releasing in Oil Green

We have another Air Force 1 added to the new ‘Toasty’ collection, which will keep your feet warm during Fall and Winter. This Nike Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an Oil Green, Sequoia, and Medium Olive color combination. A part of the brand’s ‘Move to Zero’ campaign, the pair is constructed with recycled materials. Next, we have fleece on the liner and insoles along with the ‘Toasty’ label. Other details include Nike’s pinwheel logo adorns the tongue while a White midsole and matching rubber outsole finish the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from August 28th to September 3rd

Despite a commitment to innovation from the top players in the sneaker space, decades-old silhouettes continue making waves. The New Balance 550 from 1989, for example, has become the Boston-based brand’s darling, delivering compelling two-tone style after compelling two-tone style. The older, but also made-for-basketball Nike Dunk High has reveled in the spotlight for much longer (especially thanks to the success of Nike SB). Most recently, however, Peter Moore’s iconic design from 1985 has joined the Nike By You program, offering consumers to flex their creative muscles with custom pairs, or to simply recreate colorways they caught an “L” on. Elsewhere, the Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 1 from 1982 and 1987, respectively, also appeared in new styles ahead of their respective 40th and 35th anniversaries.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 Mid Releasing in White, Green, and Grey

Jordan Brand will release a new Air Jordan 1 Mid for Fall, which comes dressed in a White, Green, and Grey color combination. Going over this mid-top Air Jordan 1, it features White leather across the uppers while Grey suede lands on the overlays. Next, Green appears on the Swoosh logos, Wings on the lateral side, collar, Jumpman logos, and the rubber outsole. Finally, a White midsole finishes the look.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max 90 ‘Lucha Libre’ Official Images

Nike will release a special Air Max 90 inspired by Mexican wrestling, also known as ‘Lucha Libre.’. This Nike Air Max 90 comes with White mesh across the base of the left shoe, while Black runs across the right. We also have the mismatched theme on the patent leather overlays, midsoles, around the Air unit, liner, laces, and soles. Following, we have the two main fighting styles, Los Rudos (The Rude – the Bad Guys) and Los Technicos (The Technical — the Good Guys), land on the lateral mudguards. Other details include a gradient on the branding and insoles with ‘Lucha Libre’ branding.
Aerospace & Defensehotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Lakers" To Contain Classic Jersey Colors: Photos

This season, the NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary which means we are going to be seeing some interesting activations and events. Over the past few months, we have been seeing various teasers for a brand new sneaker collection with Nike which mostly features the Dunk Low. For instance, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to get a Nike Dunk Low colorway modeled after their vintage jerseys. Now, the Lakers will be getting the same retro treatment except they will be given an Air Force 1 Low.
ApparelHypebae

Here’s a Detailed Look at the Nike Air Jordan 4 "Shimmer"

First revealed back in June, Nike and Jordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 4 is set to arrive in a women’s exclusive “Shimmer” colorway. Ahead of the anticipated launch, sneaker insider @cheddar2345 has shared a detailed look at the kicks. The sneaker, dressed in a tan beige palette overall, makes the perfect...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The adidas YEEZY 500 “Brown Clay” Set To Release September 18th

Fresh off the unauthorized release of his 10th studio album, “DONDA,” Kanye West has delivered an unofficial look at the adidas YEEZY 500 in an autumn-appropriate “Brown Clay” colorway. Free of any vibrant orange that appeared on the silhouette’s “Ember” iteration, the newly-surfaced pair returns to the earth tones that’ve...
Carssneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 4 GG “Wild Things”

Back in April, there were rumors that the Air Jordan 4 would be dressing up in a “Where The Wild Things Are” inspired colorway. And now months thereafter, images of the pair have finally surfaced, its look not too unlike the mock-up shared prior. Throughout the upper, a light tan...
Shoppingsneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux”

Though not quite the classic we remember, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” spiritually succeeds a veritable classic. And while some may have preferred it return atop the AJ7, the colorway still offers a strong sense of nostalgia. Landing in just a couple of days, the offering bears a close resemblance...
LifestyleSneakerFiles

Fragment x Nike Dunk High ‘Tokyo’ Official Images

After releasing the Fragment x Nike Dunk High ‘Beijing’ in June, Fujiwara Hiroshi, and Nike will debut their next Dunk High in Black and Navy and a tribute to Tokyo. This Nike Dunk High is inspired by the 2010 Fragment x Nike Dunk High ‘City Pack’ while using a similar color scheme as the ‘New York’ pair. However, the 2021 iteration will have alternate color blocking and will represent Tokyo. Utilizing the same color blocking as the Beijing pair, we have Midnight Navy on the panels, ankle, and toe. Next, we have Fragment’s double lightning bolt logo on the lateral ankle and insoles, while a White midsole with additional branding and a Black rubber outsole finishes the look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy