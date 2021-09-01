Eric Emanuel Releasing the adidas N3XT L3V3L Futurenatural and Exhibit A
Eric Emanuel will have a new small collection with adidas for the month of September, which will include the N3XT L3V3L Futurenatural and the Exhibit A. This N3XT L3V3L FutureNatural features a Cloud White, Solar Gold, and Light Pink color combination, while Eric Emanuel’s logo lands on the toe. Next, we have the Exhibit A that comes dressed in a Cloud White, Team Orange, and Victory Blue colorway with Emanuel’s logo on the lateral ankle. Finally, the two will have branding on the insoles.www.sneakerfiles.com
