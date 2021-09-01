Letters To The Editor – September 2021

The September 2021 edition of MOJEH is The Fashion Issue, brimming with the best of Autumn/Winter. With the hottest months behind us, new routines and schedules are put in place and there is a feeling that everything is new—a fresh start, like the season. Travelling as much as I do, my winter wardrobe consists of 20-degree UAE winter pieces like denim with a light trench, to below zero European winter leather leggings with a coat and boots. Thankfully, the Autumn/Winter collections are here, and they’re bolder and more beautiful than ever. Our trend report lists all the must-haves along with some must-buys for the season. Those that are more inclined to follow the beauty trends need look no further than our issue to discover that this winter ponytails, smoky eyes and bangs are back. We have also rounded up the best places to stay, shop and spa for the month of September.