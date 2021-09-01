Cancel
Environment

Forecast: Unsettled end to the week

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
Showers and storms will become more likely through Friday.

As the remnants of Ida moves through the Northeast, a trailing batch of storms will drag south through Central Florida and slowly move through our area for the end of the week. This means more clouds and storm chances for the first few days of September. The good news is the added cloud coverage should keep temperatures just below normal in the mid to upper 80s.

By the holiday weekend, weather should improve and become more seasonable with afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s. By next week, south winds will prevail, ultimately turning onshore each afternoon. That pattern will lead to more of an inland storm chance with drier conditions likely at the coast. No cool-downs are on the way yet as we start meteorological fall and nothing looks to threaten the area from the tropics either.

