Kentucky MBB ranked No. 9 in updated ESPN "Way-Too-Early" Top 25

Kentucky’s roster for 2021-22 has stayed the same ever since Davion Mintz announced on July 1 that he was returning to play a fifth season of college basketball. The Wildcats had the opportunity to add players such as five-star center Jalen Duren and Illinois transfer Kofi Cockburn, but ultimately missed out on both. Even still, the roster heading into 2021-22 is going to be incredibly deep and loaded with upperclassmen.