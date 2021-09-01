Prominent Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could ‘Go Nuts’ Starting in November
Popular trader and on-chain analyst Willy Woo says Bitcoin is poised to “go nuts” in the coming months as a result of increased accumulation by long-term holders. During an interview on a recent episode (released on August 27) of the “What Bitcoin Did” podcast, Woo said that long-term holders and institutions — those with wallets holding Bitcoin dormant for at least five months — were approaching peak accumulation. Woo called the accumulation for Bitcoin a “macrocycle thing” and said it occurred during both the 2015 and 2019 price bottom.www.cryptoglobe.com
Comments / 0