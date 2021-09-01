Prominent Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could ‘Go Nuts’ Starting in November

Coinbase has gone down amid a huge crash in the value of cryptocurrency.Bitcoin has lost around 10 per cent of its value in the dramatic fall, which began suddenly on Tuesday afternoon UK time.But many investors were unable to buy or sell cryptocurrency as the world’s leading cryptocurrency platform was again hit by technical issues.On Twitter, Coinbase said it was aware of the issues and looking to investigate.“We’re aware transactions are currently delayed or cancelled at elevated rates and our apps may be experiencing errors,” it said. “Our team is investigating the issue and we’ll update here as soon...