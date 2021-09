FRAMINGHAM – Everyday, Kathy Paquette runs through her son Billy’s routine like clockwork. Her day begins at 6 a.m., allotting herself exactly 45 minutes to enjoy her coffee and breakfast, before Billy’s alarm goes off at 6:45 a.m. When it does, Paquette shuffles to Billy’s room and lays out his clothes while her husband helps Billy shower. Then, she cuts up fruit, pours some dry cereal into a bowl, and shakes up a protein drink for her son’s breakfast.