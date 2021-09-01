Kurt Wuckert Jr. talks BSV, Bitcoin civil war and Craig Wright on Cash Daddies podcast

Kurt Wuckert Jr.’s entry into Bitcoin was by luck and coincidence. It started in 2012, when one of his clients asked to pay him in Bitcoin, describing it as “video game money.” Kurt would go on to become a block reward miner and has been hooked since. Recently, Kurt joined the Cash Daddies podcast to talk about why he came back to Bitcoin after a hiatus, the Bitcoin civil war, Craig Wright and why he’s so misunderstood, and why Ripple is the biggest scam in the digital currency space.