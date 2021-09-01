Cancel
Kurt Wuckert Jr. talks BSV, Bitcoin civil war and Craig Wright on Cash Daddies podcast

By Steve Kaaru
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Wuckert Jr.’s entry into Bitcoin was by luck and coincidence. It started in 2012, when one of his clients asked to pay him in Bitcoin, describing it as “video game money.” Kurt would go on to become a block reward miner and has been hooked since. Recently, Kurt joined the Cash Daddies podcast to talk about why he came back to Bitcoin after a hiatus, the Bitcoin civil war, Craig Wright and why he’s so misunderstood, and why Ripple is the biggest scam in the digital currency space.

