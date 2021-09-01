oneworld Outlines Path to Net Zero Emissions by 2050

The COVID-19 pandemic was the first of many impacts on the auto industry through 2021. Once production resumed after months-long shutdowns in 2020, various supply chain, shipping and components issues came to the front, pulling production down even as many markets still showed robust demand. Though 2020 and 2021 have been difficult and volatile, the situation should start to stabilize in the first quarter of 2022. Electric vehicle (EV) production is moving faster as more money is invested, with consumer preferences for utility vehicles influencing what types of EVs will be produced. Here we look at where IHS Markit sees production moving in the top three global regions: greater China, North America and Europe, through 2027.