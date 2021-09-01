oneworld Outlines Path to Net Zero Emissions by 2050
The oneworld® Alliance has outlined its path to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, reiterating its commitment to sustainability across the alliance’s 14 member airlines. The initial oneworld carbon roadmap unveiled today illustrates how the alliance will meet its net zero emissions target that was first announced in September 2020, establishing oneworld as the first global airline alliance to commit to a common carbon neutrality goal. oneworld member airlines will reach the target through various initiatives, including fleet modernisation, improvements in operation efficiencies, advancing the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) certified by ICAO-approved schemes, and carbon offsets and removals.ftnnews.com
