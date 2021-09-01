Old letters tell the story of a simpler time
In 1946, two young people met and began a courtship that would span the course of nearly five years . He, a young man who served in a construction battalion of the Navy known as the “Seabees.” She, a young woman, Canadian by birth and someone he would describe as “beautiful” and “charming.” Much of the early years of their courtship occurred by sending one another two letters a week through the mail. The old fashion mail with stamps, envelopes, and telegraphs.www.thecabin.net
