Vasquez was tagged with a blown save against San Francisco on Friday, pitching two-thirds of an inning and allowing an unearned run on one hit while striking out one. The left-hander was inserted in a difficult spot in his debut with Los Angeles, as he was asked to protect a one-run 11th-inning lead in the battle for first place in the NL West. Vasquez gave up a single that allowed the inherited runner at second base to score but recovered to retire the next two batters -- including notching a clutch whiff of Mike Yastrzemski with a runner on third base and one out -- before he was removed from the contest. Vasquez doesn't figure to see many situations as stressful as Friday's since he's likely to be used mostly in a low-leverage role while up in the majors.