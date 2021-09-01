Obituaries: Mr. Tony Fitzgerald Dean, Mrs. Virginia Tucker Launier, Mrs. Dorothy L. Fain-Moultrie, Mrs. Annetta McClung Mull, Ms. Olivia Lee Turner.

Mrs. Annetta McClung Mull, age 85, of Cumming, GA, formerly of Lindale, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. Mrs. Mull was born in Rome, GA on April 6, 1936, daughter of the late James and Hattie Sisson McClung. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Wesley Mull. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Bookkeeper at Coosa Country Club in Rome. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale.