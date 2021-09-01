Heritage First Headlines. 13-year-old becomes Floyd’s youngest COVID victim. Free tests back today at fairgrounds. Update on fatal 411 collision. Commentary: COVID nightmare becomes reality.

Cancel
13-year-old becomes Floyd's youngest COVID victim. Free tests back today at fairgrounds. Update on fatal 411 collision. Commentary: COVID nightmare becomes reality.

 7 days ago

Friends say Northwest Georgia's youngest COVID victim was creative, fun to be around. Free, daily COVID tests return to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. 2 more die in Gordon. 174 patients in Floyd, Redmond. August saw 5,920 new virus cases in NW Georgia, second highest of pandemic. COVID on campus: Floyd Schools...

Georgia 13-Year-Old Dies of COVID With No Warning

A Georgia 13-year-old became the first person under 18 in his entire county to die of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Porter Helms was quarantining at home, and the boy’s condition seemed stable, as it had been all week, when his father delivered his medications at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Two hours later, however, his father found him unresponsive and not breathing. Paramedics were unable to save Helms. “That’s the first juvenile that we can actually say that died of the COVID-19 virus,” said Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. Whether Helms was vaccinated is unclear. The more contagious Delta variant has caused cases in the state to spike, and hospitals there are filling up with children, as they are across the South.
Georgia tops 20,000 COVID deaths; one of the 106 fatalities that put the state over the mark Friday was from Floyd County. 483 new cases. 185 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond; 60 in Cartersville; 75 in Calhoun.

Another Floyd death Friday and another probable death in Gordon. Region report: 732 virus deaths, up 1, and 106 “probable” deaths, up 1. 483 new cases in Northwest Georgia since Thursday. 165 in Floyd; 97 in Bartow, 82 in Gordon, 89 in Polk and 50 in Chattooga. 185 virus patients...
20 deaths over the holiday weekend including 18 COVID (4 in Floyd and Bartow; 6 in Gordon). 203 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond on Tuesday. 1,064 new cases here. Cedartown City Hall closed to public because of virus exposure.

Brutal toll from holiday weekend: The first county-by-county reports since Friday were as bad as fear: 18 COVID deaths, 2 additional ‘probable’ deaths. 4 deaths each in Floyd and Bartow; 6 in Gordon; 3 in Polk; and 1 in Chattooga. Probable eaths in Bartow, Polk. Region report: 750 virus deaths,...
Heritage First Headlines. COVID numbers all going the wrong way: 6 more deaths, 184 virus patients in Rome hospitals, 641 new cases in the region in a day. Rome Middle seventh city school to require masks. Coosa Valley Credit Union grows again.

6 more deaths: 5 in Bartow (COVID and probable), 1 in Floyd. 184 COVID patients in Floyd, Redmond on Wednesday. 641 new cases in NW Georgia. Good turnout as COVID test site reopens. City, county commissions to get update from healthcare leaders Thursday. COVID on campus: Rome Middle to require...
Heritage First Headlines. Rome’s different spin on Italian 6 days away; home sales slow but prices rise. 20th traffic death this year. COVID: Updates on Model Middle; new case surge continues; 2 more local deaths. Darlington loses beloved teacher/coach.

Business: Final preparations for Rome’s different spin on Italian. Update on the housing market, including slow home sales but rising prices in Bartow, Gordon. Floyd County Police: 20th traffic death so far this year as a Gaylesville woman dies after vehicle collides with a tree. That’s the most fatalities for a year since 24 in 2018.
Heritage First Headlines. Jefferson’s opens in Calhoun Monday; Fazoli’s ribbon-cutting that afternoon. Armuchee Middle goes virtual next week; Rome, Floyd schools off Sept. 3; nearly 1,000 campus cases. 152 COVID patients in Rome hospitals; 53 more in Calhoun. Please, no Ivermectin to fight COVID unless you are an animal. High School Football scores.

Dining: Jefferson’s opens Monday at 11 a.m. in Calhoun. Fazoli’s ribbon-cutting is Monday; opens to the public at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Due soon on Cartersville’s west side: Kabab Delight. COVID on campus: Armuchee Middle School goes virtual next week; three county schools above 2% mask mandate. Rome, Floyd County schools...
Heritage First Headlines. Gordon sheriff, in passionate statement, urges community to get vaccine. After selling his downtown service station, Ratliffe going to Disney World; convenience to replace it. Real estate updates. GNTC students fight COVID

Gordon sheriff urges residents to consider vaccine: Calling himself ‘a devout conservative, a freedom-loving American and a follower of Christ, Ralston urges community to ‘follow your healthcare providers’ advice and take the vaccine.’ Latest community updates. Business: Now that he’s sold his auto service business in downtown Rome, Dennis Ratliff...
Heritage First Headlines. Latest on Model High weapons case. 2 more deaths (Floyd, Bartow). Rome hospitals treating 149 patients. Free test site open today at LakePoint. Food City announces new store near 411/41 interchange. COVID scrambles high school football schedule.

Latest on Model High weapons case that saw a 16-year-old facing several charges. 2 more COVID deaths: 1 in Floyd, 1 in Bartow. 149 patients in Floyd, Redmond on Wednesday, up 14. 368 new cases including 95 in Floyd,163 in Bartow. Free tests resume today at LakePoint. COVID on campus:...
Area healthcare leaders seek community’s help to stop the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ Earlier, they didn’t hold back in assessing critical state of the COVID surge.

Joint statement from Northwest Georgia healthcare facilities and Public Health urging action to help us with COVID-19 crisis. The following statement was shared Friday afternoon, less than a day after area healthcare leaders presented details about how critical the delta variant spike is in our community and what it is doing to their combined campuses and staff. It reads as follows:
CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Floyd Police interview state highway safety leader on surge in wrecks across our area and Georgia.

About this page: Updates from the Floyd County Jail three times a day: 4 and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m The latest each day from the Bartow County Jail. Reports from the Polk County Jail (weekdays). Updates from Cartersville Police. Plus: Safety, crime-fighting tips. Dangerous year on local, Georgia roads....
Newsletter: A day after First Friday was labeled a ‘super spreader’ amid the pandemic’s surge, it was on with the show in Rome. Bartow brew crew to the rescue. Weekend observations and Peaks & Valleys.

So no second thoughts on First Friday? There was no mistake in assessing the concern local health leaders expressed at Thursday’s meeting with Rome and Floyd commissioners. The details shared by senior medical officers at Floyd, Harbin, Redmond and Public Health were stunning: Packed emergency rooms and hospitals; demoralized staff — and missing staff; predictions of much more to come before we see a peak; and ignored calls to get vaccinated.
Buzz: Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services earns grant to help with arson investigations. Three with local ties named to state tourism group.

Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services recently received notification that it will receive a grant for a digital camera system with accessories to assist with arson investigations by the fire marshal’s office. The presentation from Georgia Arson Control is set for Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the headquarters station at 5435 Highway 20.
Heritage First Headlines. Georgia tops 20,000 COVID deaths; 2 more here. Medical leaders seek help in stopping ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ 671 student, staff cases last week. Rant: No second thoughts on First Friday ‘spreader’? Banks see deposits rise.

Georgia tops 20,000 COVID deaths; one of the 106 fatalities that put the state over the mark Friday was from Floyd County. 483 new cases. 185 virus patients in Floyd, Redmond; 60 in Cartersville; 75 in Calhoun. Area healthcare leaders seek community’s help to stop the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated.’...
Heritage First Headlines. Pandemic Life — where to dine outdoors, including a new/old spot. Vintage vinyl shop coming to downtown Rome. Armuchee family farm moves from strawberries to Plan P — pumpkins. COVID updates. Cooler mornings Friday.

Pandemic Life: Looking for some outdoor dining options? Here is a newcomer at a familiar spot (Shrimp Boat), our favorite (Sam’s Burger-Deli) and one of the region’s top dining destination, Appalachian Grill. Shorter’s Ryan Dupree among those to be remembered at noon today with moment of silence for Alabama’s COVID...

