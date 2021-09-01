Heritage First Headlines. 13-year-old becomes Floyd’s youngest COVID victim. Free tests back today at fairgrounds. Update on fatal 411 collision. Commentary: COVID nightmare becomes reality.
Friends say Northwest Georgia’s youngest COVID victim was creative, fun to be around. Free, daily COVID tests return to Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. 2 more die in Gordon. 174 patients in Floyd, Redmond. August saw 5,920 new virus cases in NW Georgia, second highest of pandemic. COVID on campus: Floyd Schools...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0