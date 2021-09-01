Cancel
Commentary: The day began with concerns about COVID and kids, and about what if a nightmare happened. And then it did. What we heard next was almost as sad.

“Just wait until a student dies . . . what will they do?”. We heard those words early Tuesday when talking about the surge of COVID sweeping our schools, our community, our friends and our families. It would be another hour before a colleague would share this note: “You guys hearing about a 13yo Coosa student died from covid?”

