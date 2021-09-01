Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Is Facial Recognition the Next Big Innovation for the Events Industry?

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.etechrentals.com/is-facial-recognition-the-next-big-innovation-for-the-events-industry/. Facial recognition technology is becoming more mainstream all the time, thanks in no small part to Apple’s integration of the technology into their latest iPhones and iPads. Every day, people use this advanced technology to unlock their devices or authorize purchases, which has made the technology more palatable to average users. For years now, law enforcement officials have used this technology, and we’ve also seen it used for security purposes at places like airports. As facial recognition technology continues to advance, we think we’ll soon see it commonly used in the events industry. In fact, we think it may be the next big innovation for events. Here’s why.

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Virtual Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
CelebritiesZDNet

Celebrity spotting: Amazon improves facial recognition for famous people

Facial recognition AI used by police on the public remains a contentious issue, but Amazon is pressing ahead with its Rekognition technology for identifying celebrities in images and video. In May, Amazon extended its one-year ban from June 2020 on US law enforcement using Rekognition facial recognition until sufficient regulations...
HealthBank Info Security

US Agencies Increasing Use of Facial Recognition Tech

At least 10 U.S. government agencies are planning to increase their use of facial recognition technologies by 2023, according to a study released this week by the Government Accountability Office. Examples of expanded uses include for accessing applications and data, for criminal investigations and for greater security of sensitive physical locations.
eMarketer

The what, where, and how of back-to-school shopping, facial recognition, and retailer TV ads

EMarketer · The What, Where & How of Back-to-School Shopping, Facial Recognition and Retail TV Ads | Sep 1, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss the who, what, where, when, why, and how of this year's back-to-school shopping season. We then talk about why facial recognition is surging in stores, what happens if prices continue to climb, and standout retailer TV campaigns. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Suzy Davidkhanian.
Geneva, NYTimes-Herald

Facial recognition AI helps save multibillion-dollar grape crop

GENEVA — A radical collaboration between a biologist and an engineer is supercharging efforts to protect grape crops. The technology they’ve developed, using robotics and AI to identify grape plants infected with a devastating fungus, will soon be available to researchers nationwide working on a wide array of plant and animal research.
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Modern Monarchy of Facial Recognition technology

It is not the only Invasion of Privacy, more so Racist. Facial recognition, along with its accompanying mission, is not a new human endeavor. It has been tried with many failures since as early as 1964 when Bledsoe, along with Helen Chan and Charles Bisson, tried utilizing the computer to recognize the human face.
Electronicsbiometricupdate.com

eCapture joins edge facial recognition market with stereoscopic 3D camera

Computer vision hardware-maker eCapture has released a new stereoscopic 3D depth-sensing camera intended for automation applications and capable of delivering face biometrics at the network edge. Dubbed LifeSense G53, the camera has an extremely compact footprint of 50×14.9×20 mm. It has been built to provide depth capture and object tracking...
Marketsbiometricupdate.com

Global facial recognition market expected to grow 12 percent to 2025 – report

The global facial recognition market will experience 12.4 percent compound annual growth — with accelerating momentum — from 2021 to 2025, adding $3.78 billion to the market, according to predictions in a new report by market research company Technavio. The substantial growth is expected to be spurred by increasing instances...
WorldHealthcare IT News

TIBCO powers data integration in Singapore NUHS's AI platform

California-based enterprise data company TIBCO Software has delivered some of its analytics solutions to power the artificial intelligence platform of Singapore's National University Health System. WHAT IT'S ABOUT. Based on a press release, the health system employed four TIBCO solutions to support the integration of real-time medical data from EMR...
AgricultureWashington Post

Federal government to expand use of facial recognition despite growing concerns

The federal government plans to expand its use of facial recognition to pursue criminals and scan for threats, an internal survey has found, even as concerns grow about the technology’s potential for contributing to improper surveillance and false arrests. Ten federal agencies — the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Homeland...
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

DoD, DHS vet facial recognition tools for reliability in effort to build trust

The departments of Defense and Homeland Security see facial recognition technology as a necessary component to stay ahead of emerging threats. But first, both agencies are taking steps to vet the security and reliability of the facial recognition tools they’re using, in order to build public trust in these tools and address concerns from Congress.
Militarythreatpost.com

Army Testing Facial Recognition in Child-Care Centers

Army looking for AI to layer over daycare CCTV to boost ‘family quality of life.’. Live video feeds of daycare centers are common, but the Army wants to take their kid-monitoring capabilities to the next level. Under a new pilot program being rolled out at a Fort Jackson, S.C. child-care...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Rank One to campaign for ethical facial recognition commitment from providers

Rank One Computing has declared its intention to take “a strong stand” on ethics in facial recognition use, in coordination with the Security Industry Association (SIA). The company wants the industry to formulate and embrace a code of ethics that includes privacy protections, and addresses the complex legal and privacy issues raised especially by face biometrics in video surveillance, law enforcement and access control.
Businessthepaypers.com

Nextech and Kohls expand augmented reality contract for ecommerce

Canada-based augemented reality services provider Nextech AR Solutions has expanded its partnership with US-based retailer Kohls. The Kohls Nextech partnership began when Kohls identified Threedy.ai, now part of Nextech, and their WebAR for ccommerce solutions as the option to introduce augmented reality and 3D models into its customer experience. Kohls...
Oak Ridge, TNknoxvilledailysun.com

UCOR adds safety innovation award to portfolio of recognitions

(L to R) VPPPA Chair Person Terry Schulte, UCOR’s Clint Wolfley, Michelle Keever, and Joe Aylor receive the VPPPA Innovation Award at the VPPPA Safety+ symposium. Image courtesy of UCOR. OAK RIDGE, TN – UCOR’s ability to conduct high-hazard work safely has again received national recognition. At its Safety+ Symposium...

Comments / 0

Community Policy