Originally Posted On: https://www.etechrentals.com/is-facial-recognition-the-next-big-innovation-for-the-events-industry/. Facial recognition technology is becoming more mainstream all the time, thanks in no small part to Apple’s integration of the technology into their latest iPhones and iPads. Every day, people use this advanced technology to unlock their devices or authorize purchases, which has made the technology more palatable to average users. For years now, law enforcement officials have used this technology, and we’ve also seen it used for security purposes at places like airports. As facial recognition technology continues to advance, we think we’ll soon see it commonly used in the events industry. In fact, we think it may be the next big innovation for events. Here’s why.