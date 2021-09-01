The Mall in Columbia is celebrating its 50th birthday with a month-long series of events for the public in September

The Mall in Columbia Celebrates 50 Years as Beloved Community Institution. Connections and Partnerships are Focus of Month Long Series of Public Events. The Mall in Columbia, one of the most beloved institutions in the community, is celebrating its 50th birthday with a month-long series of events for the public. The focus of the activities, according to Senior General Manager Barbara A. Nicklas, is showcasing the Mall’s community connections and partnerships of the past 50 years.