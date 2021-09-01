Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MD

The Mall in Columbia is celebrating its 50th birthday with a month-long series of events for the public in September

scotteblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mall in Columbia Celebrates 50 Years as Beloved Community Institution. Connections and Partnerships are Focus of Month Long Series of Public Events. The Mall in Columbia, one of the most beloved institutions in the community, is celebrating its 50th birthday with a month-long series of events for the public. The focus of the activities, according to Senior General Manager Barbara A. Nicklas, is showcasing the Mall’s community connections and partnerships of the past 50 years.

scotteblog.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard County, MD
Lifestyle
County
Howard County, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mall In Columbia#The Rouse Company#Howard Community College#Milkshake#Pinnacle Fitness#The Center Court#Toby S Dinner Theatre#Columbians#Digital Art Gallery#The Columbia Archives#The Nordstrom Wing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy