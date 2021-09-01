How to Hide Your Location With a Secure VPN

A hacker claims to be in possession of personal data from over 100 million T-Mobile customers. Motherboard reports that the hacker posted about selling the data on an underground forum over the weekend. Although the post on the forum didn’t specify that the stolen data is from T-Mobile, the hacker told Motherboard that the data came from T-Mobile’s servers. T-Mobile is now actively investigating the data breach, but didn’t offer any further updates. Today’s Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price: Was $25, Now Just $5 Each Buy Now T-Mobile data breach could affect 100M...