With a federal judge poised to approve Purdue Pharma's controversial Chapter 11 plan, the company is working behind the scenes to preempt a legal challenge by the DOJ. NPR has learned that Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, is working behind the scenes to persuade the U.S. Justice Department not to challenge its controversial bankruptcy plan. That plan is expected to be approved tomorrow by a federal judge in New York. The DOJ has signaled it might appeal one provision of the plan that grants immunity from opioid lawsuits to members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma. NPR's Brian Mann broke this story today.