Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Russia’s Putin says U.S. Afghan foray achieved nothing but tragedy

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan had achieved nothing but tragedy and loss of life on all sides and showed it was impossible to foist foreign values on other nations. Speaking to teenagers at an educational facility in the...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Afghans#U S Afghan#Reuters#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
PoliticsThe New Yorker

The Victims of Putin’s Brutal Crackdown on the Press

The journalists at Proekt had expected some sort of state-sanctioned attack. The site, whose name means “project,” launched in 2018 and quickly earned a reputation for detailed investigations into the hidden contours of wealth and power in modern Russia. Its founder and chief editor, Roman Badanin, had been forced out of top positions at several independent newsrooms as a result of political pressure. At Proekt, he told me, “We decided we’ll write about what’s interesting and not worry about the consequences.” Last November, the outlet published a report suggesting that Vladimir Putin might have a seventeen-year-old daughter from an extramarital affair. In June, the site announced an upcoming investigation into the secret holdings of Russia’s interior minister. A day later, police investigators showed up to search the apartments of Badanin and two of his colleagues. “We had no illusions, and from the very beginning knew this could very well end badly,” Badanin said. Even still, he added, “It was impossible to prepare for something akin to a de-facto ban on our entire existence.”
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

How NATO Can Prepare for the Unthinkable: A War With Russia

It is time to get serious about shoring up NATO’s defensive capabilities in Eastern Europe. Russia continues to undertake activities designed to intimidate NATO allies and undermine the stability of neighboring Eastern European countries. The Russian military is improving its abilities to deploy large, combined armed forces along its western border and to conduct short notice attacks anywhere from the Baltics to the Black Sea.
MilitaryWashington Times

The forgotten ‘forever war’: Biden boosts U.S. military footprint in Syria

President Biden has moved quickly to end America’s “forever wars” in the Middle East with one glaring exception: the counterterrorism mission in Syria, where a withdrawal does not appear to even be on the table and a high-stakes geopolitical standoff between Washington and Moscow has greatly complicated the U.S. calculus.
MilitaryNEWS10 ABC

NATO chief urges China to join nuclear arms control talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged China on Monday to join international efforts to limit the spread of nuclear weapons amid concerns that the Asian superpower is rapidly developing missiles capable of carrying atomic warheads. Laying out his priorities for nuclear disarmament at NATO’s annual arms control conference,...
Politicshngn.com

Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
MilitaryUS News and World Report

Russia Moves Sukhoi Su-30 Fighter Jets to Belarus to Patrol Borders, Minsk Says

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has sent Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets to western Belarus to form a joint military training centre, fly joint missions and patrol the two countries' borders, the Belarusian defence ministry said on Wednesday. The announcement comes two days before the start of military drills in Belarus and...
Worldatlanticcitynews.net

U.S. Iran Envoy Travels To Moscow For Talks On Iran Nuclear Deal

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov says he is scheduled to meet with the U.S. special envoy for Iran for two days of talks expected to focus on Tehran's nuclear program. Moscow and Washington have been planning the consultations between Ryabkov and U.S. envoy Robert Malley 'for a rather long...
Foreign PolicyArmy Times

After Afghanistan, US should focus on regional stability as Chinese, Russian threats mount

While the American public and our political leaders are not surprisingly focused primarily on the strategic implications of the Biden administrations rapid withdrawal from Afghanistan, two other events have recently taken place that could also have profound long-term implications for US National Security. They are a five-day Russian Chinese joint military exercise in China and a conference on Middle East challenges that was held in Baghdad, Iraq.
Europewtaq.com

Russia accuses Ukraine of organising Crimea gas pipe blast

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s FSB security service on Tuesday accused Ukrainian military intelligence of organising an attack on a gas pipeline on Russian-annexed Crimea after Moscow arrested a Crimean Tatar leader over the incident. The FSB said Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence service and the Mejlis, the outlawed representative body of...
Europewtaq.com

Top human rights lawyer leaves Russia, citing criminal case against him

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A prominent Russian human rights lawyer who defended jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s foundation and worked on many high-profile cases said on Tuesday that he had left Russia due to a criminal inquiry against him. Ivan Pavlov is well known inside Russia for taking on politically sensitive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy