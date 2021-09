Get ready for more wonderful songs in ‘I Heart Arlo’. I really enjoyed Arlo the Alligator Boy. We followed a boy as he took a trip to the city to find their father. Along the way they made some new friends and ran into some dangerous people. Yet as this film came to a close it had a happy ending. Now the story continues in I Heart Arlo. I was able to get screeners for this show and here is what I thought of them.