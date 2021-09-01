Abusive Customers, Nervous Renters: What It's Like To Run An Airbnb During The Pandemic
In June, I called the police to evict my Airbnb renter. The confrontation escalated so quickly, that I had a hard time explaining why I was calling. “We’ve asked her to leave. I refunded her money. Now I think she’s trespassing?” My tone was stuck somewhere between stressing the seriousness of the situation and apologizing for wasting their time. Surely, they had murderers and rapists to track down, but I didn’t know what this woman was capable of.www.wbur.org
