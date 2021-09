Listening to music as a form of therapy is something that most of us have done. To either lift the spirits, to try and make sense of a personal crisis that we are facing, or to even find a sad song that we can empathise with, music is always there. For Canberra-based Nina Leo, an indie-rock singer/songwriter, creating music has been her therapy to find the answers she has been seeking. We are thrilled today to be premiering Nina’s debut EP, Fake It.