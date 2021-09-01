Cancel
107 JAMZ

Pat’s of Henderson Planning a December Opening

By Buddy Russ
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are quite a few staples in Lake Charles that have yet to reopen. We just got Nelson's opened back up, so mark that one off of the list. One of the cornerstones of telling an outsider where to eat has always been Pat's of Henderson. My favorite part of eating at Pat's is the baked potato. The fact they bring you that spinny thing to build your potato at the table has been my favorite thing to do since I was a kid. As I got older, I appreciate the food even more, but still will revert to childhood when it's time to make a potato.

107jamz.com

Lake Charles, LA
