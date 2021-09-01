Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa school mask ban lawsuit amended as feds investigate law

By Tom Robinson
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rp4lN_0bjBr7l500

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has amended her lawsuit over the state’s ban on mandatory face masks in schools to include allegations the law violates state and federal constitutional protections. Frances Parr’s amended lawsuit alleges the law passed in May violates equal protection and due process rights guaranteed in the federal and state constitutions. The Council Bluff’s woman wants a judge to block enforcement of the law. On Monday the U.S. Education Department announced it’s investigating whether Iowa’s law and similar ones in four other Republican-led states could violate federal anti-discrimination laws. Iowa is experiencing a COVID-19 surge. Iowa has during the past month gone from a seven-day moving average of cases of less than 300 a day to more than 1,000 daily, as hospitalizations climb.

Comments / 1

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#U S Education Department#Ap#The Council Bluff#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Ag Secretary Naig Predicts Iowa Will Remain #1 Corn State

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is predicting Iowa will remain the number-one corn producing state, despite challenging weather conditions in some areas. Naig says crop development is really kind of all over the map. He says drought is the number-one issue that folks are thinking about, however there are parts of our state that have gotten exactly what they’ve needed throughout the year and then we’ve got parts of southeast Iowa that have had too much rain. The USDA’s latest crop and weather report shows some corn fields in northeast and west central Iowa were damaged by heavy rain, hail and strong winds in the past week, but 60 percent of Iowa’s corn crop is still rated in good or excellent condition. Naig said the number of acres planted with corn this year will be the deciding factor in keeping Iowa at the forefront in corn production. Corn development statewide is about five days ahead of average.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowan Gets Call From Chinese Ambassador

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowan and former U-S Ambassador to Cambodia, says he recently got a call from China’s new ambassador to the United States. Kenneth Quinn is a Dubuque native who led the Des Moines-based World Food Prize for 20 years. He says the call was the first...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Man Sentenced For Placing Explosive Device on Property

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — An eastern Iowa man will serve more than three years in federal prison for placing an explosive device on someone else’s property. Forty-six-year-old Aaron Hinke from Bellevue received the 37-month sentence after pleading guilty to possession of a national firearms act destructive device. Court records show Hinke put an incendiary device on the property of a homeowner in La Motte on September 6th, 2020. The device consisted of a firework, cigarette and a fuse that was taped to a small gas container. Prosecutors say the device was later found by a five-year-old child.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Pushes For Public Release of 9/11 Records

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is praising President Biden for signing an executive order based on a bill he co-sponsored to boost the transparency of government records about the September 11th attacks. The Iowa Republican says the move is designed to help people who want to sue Saudi Arabia for whatever role that nation may have played in the attacks 20 years ago this week. Grassley says the reason they can’t move forward with the lawsuit is these documents are still classified. Those records would be made public under Biden’s order and the September 11th Transparency Act. Grassley says it’s time for all of those documents to be opened after 20 years because the public has long waited for a full picture of everything that led up to the attacks.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Union Leader Positive About Future this Labor Day

(Des Moines, IA) — Labor Day union events and parades in most major cities in Iowa were canceled due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Iowa Federation of Labor spokesman, Lance Coles, says there was a lot of discussion before the final decision and it wasn’t an easy decision. He says the increase in Delta COVID cases was behind the decision. Coles is a postal worker who has been a union member for more than 40 years.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Five File Ethics Complaint Against Senators Over Mask Mandate Law

(Des Moines, IA) — Five people have filed ethics complaints against Republican state senators who voted to ban mask mandates in schools. The complaints allege senators violated their own ethics standards against discriminating based on disability and ignored the risk that COVID-19 poses to disabled and medically vulnerable students. The argument is the same one being used in a state and a federal lawsuit seeking to overturn the law against mask requiring masks in schools.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa Awards $57,250 to Six Nonprofits in Largest Grant Cycle; Elizabeth Smart to Keynote Inaugural Impact for Women Summit in October

(Southwest Iowa) – Pottawattamie County Community Foundation announced that the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa, an initiative of the Foundation, has awarded $57,250 in funding to six organizations during its latest-and-largest grant cycle. Grants to Applied Information Management Institute (AIM), FAMILY, Inc., Mills County Public Health, Neola Betterment Corporation, Project...
Marshalltown, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Marshalltown public schools to buy Orpheum Theater for $1

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Marshalltown Community Schools will become the new owners of the city’s historic Orpheum Theater for the basement-bargain price of $1. The Times-Republican reports that the district’s school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a letter of intent to buy the theater on Main Street. The school district will pay the current owners, Iowa Valley Community College District, $1 for the building at closing, set for June 16 or sooner. The theater closed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Valley Community College District Chancellor Kristie Fisher says she’s proud the theater will remain an educational facility.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Special Board of Regents Meeting Will Be Held To Approve Plans For New Hospital

(Des Moines, IA) The Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Wednesday to approve plans for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a 230 million dollar hospital in North Liberty. The move comes after the State Health Facilities Council approved the plan eight days ago on a 4-1 after voting 3-2 against the plan in February. The administrators at other hospitals in the area argued the new hospital will expand beyond specialty care and take away their patients. The C-E-O of U-I-H-C testified they provide complex treatments beyond what the other hospitals offer and are at capacity. The opponents have an opportunity to appeal to the Facility Council’s opinion.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Public informational meeting in southwest Iowa on the proposed carbon capture and storage project

(Area) Public informational meetings will be held in seven southwest Iowa counties next month regarding Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed carbon capture and storage project. The proposed project, Midwest Carbon Express, will capture carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions that otherwise would be emitted into the atmosphere from ethanol plants, compress the capture emissions, and transport it through a pipeline to North Dakota where it will be permanently and safely stored underground in deep geologic storage locations. The project will be located in 30 Iowa counties, plus communities in Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota.
Iowa City, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Regents Approve UIHC Hospital Plan

(Iowa City, IA) — The Board of Regents today (Tuesday) approved plans for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a facility in North Liberty that includes a hospital that local health officials spoke out against. CEO Suresh Gunasekaran told the Regents the hospital is part of a double building that also includes is an academic and clinic building for a total cost of 395 million dollars. The State Health Facilities Council approved the plan for the hospital on a 4-1 vote after voting 3-2 against the plan in February. The administrators at other hospitals in the area argued the new hospital will expand beyond specialty care and take away their patients. Construction is expected to begin later this month, with completion by 2025.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Inmate From State Prison Dies Of COVID

(Fort Madison, IA) — The Iowa Department of Corrections says an 81-year-old prisoner from the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday due to complications from COVID-19 and other pre-existing conditions. Phillip Benito Cuevas is the 21st inmate in an Iowa prison to die from COVID. Cuevas began serving...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Dogs And Cats Come To Iowa After Hurricane

(Sioux City, IA) — Dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Ida have landed at the Siouxland Humane Society in Sioux City. Spokesperson Kelly Erie says the nine dogs and six cats were at a Louisiana shelter and were waiting for new homes when the loss of power and water forced their evacuation. The pets came to Iowa through “Operation Sunflower” after flying into Sioux Falls and being brought to Sioux City in a van.
Omaha, NEPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Funeral Set For Iowa Native Killed in ISIS Bombing in Afghanistan

(Omaha, NE) — The Iowa native killed in the ISIS attack near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan will be laid to rest next week in Omaha, Nebraska. Marine Corporal Daegan Page grew up in Red Oak and Omaha. Corporal Page was one of 13 U-S servicemembers who died in the August 26th suicide bombing. His funeral is Friday, September 17th at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Omaha. The flight carrying him to Eppley Airfield in Omaha is scheduled to land this Friday afternoon.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

State Tax Revenues Outpace Expectations by $619 Million

(Des Moines, IA) — New numbers show the State of Iowa collected ten-point-six-billion dollars in taxes and fees during the fiscal year that ended June 30th. That’s 619 million more than officials estimated in March. One reason the current surplus is so much higher than predicted is because officials had expected the state would pay out “considerably” more in tax refunds, according to Jeff Robinson of the Legislative Services Agency. But he warns the state is still due to send some local option sales tax money to local school districts and other calculations are still being made. Robinson says some transactions related to fiscal year 2201 will continue to be processed into the second half of September.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa prosecutor clears parole officer who shot suspect

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A parole officer who shot a suspect in a confrontation that saw the officer also injured has been cleared by a prosecutor of wrongdoing. The Daily Nonpareil reports that Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber issued a report clearing Officer Mike Brown in the Aug. 20 shooting in Council Bluffs. The report says the shooting stemmed from officers’ attempts to arrest Brandon Hines and a woman on warrants. Investigators say Hines rammed an officer’s car and drove toward Brown as officers tried to arrest him on warrants. Investigators say Brown fired his gun six times, hitting Hines in the shoulder and hand, before Hine’s car hit Brown. Hines was later arrested in neighboring Omaha, Nebraska, where he was taken to a hospital.

Comments / 0

Community Policy