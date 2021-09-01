'It's about America': Officials celebrate 150th anniversary of Jane Gates House

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Descendants of Jane Gates and local officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate the life of the former slave who purchased a home on Greene Street in 1871. Last week, both the Mayor and City Council of Cumberland and the Allegany County Board of Commissioners declared Aug. 31 as Jane Gates Day. Gates (1819-1888) was born into slavery and later freed during the Civil War. On Aug. 31, 1871 she signed papers to purchase a home at 515 Greene St. for $1,400. Unable to read or write, Gates signed the deed with an “X.”