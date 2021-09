I find it ironic that one month after Prime Minister Netanyahu lost the premiership the Likud tabled a bill to extend Israeli law (solely in order to embarrass the new PM Naftali Bennett) over the Jordan Valley and parts of Area C in Judea & Samaria when they did nothing over the 12 years they were in power and potentially could have actually made it happen. Instead, Bibi ignored changes on the ground that threatened, throughout his terms in office, the very sovereignty he says he supports. I am referring to all the illegal outposts popping up throughout Area C in Judea & Samaria, the land over which Israel has both administrative and security jurisdiction as agreed upon by the representatives of Israel and the PLO in a signed contract commonly recognized as the Oslo Accords.