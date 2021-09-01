Cancel
Lee Hi’s upcoming album will feature collaborations with Yoon Mirae and Wonstein

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Hi has unveiled the tracklist for her much-anticipated third studio album ‘4 ONLY’. The singer released the tracklist on her Instagram account yesterday (August 31), along with a concept photo for the forthcoming record. ‘4 ONLY’ is slated for release on September 9, at 6pm KST. ‘4 ONLY’ is...

Lee Hi
#Music Video#Red Lipstick#Aomg#Yg Entertainment#Wonwoo
Halsey Tops Billboard's Album Sales Chart, Turnstile Debuts in Top 10

CRAVITY: meet the budding K-pop boyband who are "here to conquer this world"

