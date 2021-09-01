Flood Warning issued for Murray, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 09:55:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Murray; Whitfield The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Conasauga River near Eton affecting Whitfield and Murray Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Coahulla Creek near Keiths Mill near Dalton affecting Whitfield County. Armuchee Creek near Armuchee affecting Floyd County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Conasauga River near Eton. * Until late tomorrow morning. * At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.8 feet and slowly rising. * Flood stage is 12 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast to continue. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14 feet tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 14 feet, Minor flooding continues to expand into the woodlands, pasture and fields along the river, upstream and downstream from the gage on Georgia Highway 286 or Dawnville Road.