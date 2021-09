Frangipane (also known as frangipani) is one of the basic recipes in baking and pastry. It’s used in Danish pastry, cakes and tarts. Besides adding wonderful flavor it can be moist, creamy or dense. In this tart it absorbs the juices from the plums creating an additional note of flavor. As well as flavor it gives us a creamy filling with a crust highlighted with slight mounds of golden brown providing another layer of flavor. It’s also very easy to transport, since the more firm filling better supports the crust and you don’t have to worry about any juices escaping. Sometimes I add grated orange peel to the frangipane or sliced almonds to the top just before baking. You can also substitute the plums with softer apples (firm pie apples wouldn’t have enough time to cook thoroughly) or cranberries.