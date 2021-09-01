Stephon Gilmore Will Miss The First Six Weeks Of The Season For Patriots

American football is arguably the most popular sport in the United States of America as the majority of the people in the United States claim it to be their favorite sport. The highest number of audiences recorded in the United States for a football match is 67,591 which is the highest across all sports in the United States. The sport is very popular because it starts at the grassroots level, that is from the high school level to the collegiate level and international arena. The professional Football League in the United States is the National Football League (NFL), which is a professional American football league consisting of 32 teams, which are divided equally between the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). A regular NFL season consists of a Wild Card Round, Divisional Round, Conference Championship and the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl is probably the most popular.