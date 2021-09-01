Cancel
Stephon Gilmore Will Miss The First Six Weeks Of The Season For Patriots

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will open the 2021 NFL season on the reserve / disabled list due to physical issues, meaning he will miss at least the first six weeks of the season, he confirmed. Gilmore’s agent, Jason Chayut, to ESPN on Tuesday. Gilmore, 30, has...

