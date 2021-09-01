Pat’s of Henderson Planning a December Opening

Just last week I was able to give out flowers to Michael McGowen on his stellar cane work as a member of Kappa Alpha Psi. He is now in the news for doing something that we need at this time. Michael just released the trailer for the upcoming documentary "Coming Up From The Ashes". The trailer shows the devastation that Lake Charles endured from Hurricanes Laura and Delta as well as the freeze storm and flooding that we had a few months later. The documentary brings light to the fact that we are no longer discussed in the news and we also have not gotten the proper attention and relief that many of the families in SWLA need.