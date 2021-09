Current events change daily and shift with the times—what is hot in the media one day is old news the next. Lately, ransomware has been the hot topic of the day. A quick search of “ ransomware ” will get about 32 million results. Organizations, as well as supply chains, have been blind-sided with new, sophisticated, and frequent tactics, causing CXOs and IT teams to scramble for protection and remediation. It may seem that cyber adversaries are running with the ball unobstructed toward the end zone, but it’s time to block and tackle them before they get yet another touchdown.