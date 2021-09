BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The first vessel traveling a new shipping route that connects Baltimore to Southeast Asia is set to arrive at the Port of Baltimore this week. Under the new service, known as the as the TP20 Loop, container ships from Danish company Maersk Line will originate in the Port of Vung Tao, Vietnam and load cargo in the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan, China and Shanghai, China. They will then travel through the Panama Canal and arrive at two U.S. ports, Norfolk and Baltimore. This is the first direct ocean service to Southeast Asia for the Port of Baltimore, according to local...