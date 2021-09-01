Cancel
Butte County, CA

Letter: Alternatives for proposed water district

By Letters to the Editor
Chico Enterprise-Record
 7 days ago

Butte County Residents should contact the Butte County Water Commission (by today — September 1), LAFCO (by September 8), and the Board of Supervisors and entreat them NOT to approve the Tuscan Water District Application. Those who wish to create the TWD are a group of about 75 farms–the top ones being corporate farms–proposing a one acre/one vote governing structure, giving them the power to elect all of the trustees. This is clearly undemocratic. The thousands of small landowners and farmers would be at the whim of a few large controllers of the water.

