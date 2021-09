At a recent Gamescom event, the developer of the new TMNT game gave the first real information about the upcoming title. This included a gameplay trailer of the game as well as a lot of information as it pertains to the release window of the title. This includes not only when but where players will see the new game. The game is as of now slated for a release in 2022 on multiple platforms, including most consoles and PC. While there is no specific date of release for the brawler game, developer Dotemu has now provided a timeline for the game's release.