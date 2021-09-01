Cancel
Brookline, MA

Boston Marathon permit: B.A.A.’s Indigenous Peoples Day plans win Brookline's approval

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Marathon will run through Brookline as scheduled, after the Select Board unanimously approved the race's permit Tuesday. While the marathon holds a revered status in Massachusetts, this year’s special-use permit wasn’t a sure thing. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a later date for the race, usually held in April, and the new Oct. 11 date overlapped with Indigenous Peoples Day, celebrated in Brookline and other communities along the marathon route.

