The hospitalized COVID-19 numbers within CentraCare are up and more alarmingly the ICU/Critical Care numbers have increased at a higher rate. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says they have 20 ICU/Critical care unit patients at St. Cloud Hospital with half of them on ventilators. Morris says they have a total of 57 COVID-19 patients within CentraCare with 42 of them at St. Cloud Hospital. He says a big difference this week is the addition of more COVID-19 patients at Carris Health - Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and additional patients at Sauk Centre and Monticello CentraCare facilities. Morris says all but 6 of the hospitalized people are unvaccinated. He says the 6 vaccinated hospitalized people are all over 70 years old and none of them are in the ICU/Critical Care unit. Morris says 15 of the 57 hospitalized people are under 50 years old.