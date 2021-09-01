Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Talent development platform CoachHub raises $80M

By Paul Sawers
VentureBeat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoachHub, an AI-powered talent development platform used by companies such as Toyota, Fujitsu, and BNP Paribas, has announced $80 million in “series B2” financing. The raise comes nine months after the company’s initial $30 million series B round. Founded out of Berlin in 2018, CoachHub uses AI-based matching algorithms to...

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachhub#Fujitsu#Bnp Paribas#Ai#Rtp Global#Hv Capital#Signals Venture Capital#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

QueBIT partners with Anaplan to provide integrated planning and analysis for dynamic businesses

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. QueBIT Consulting LLC announced today that it has formally partnered with Anaplan Inc., a cloud-native enterprise planning SaaS provider. This agreement brings together QueBIT’s twenty years of specialization in integrated cross-functional planning, with Anaplan’s leading business performance orchestration platform. By adopting Anaplan’s technology platform,...
MarketsTechCrunch

Real-time database platform SingleStore raises $80M more, now at a $940M valuation

The round, a Series F, is being led by Insight Partners, with new investor Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and previous backers Khosla Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, Rev IV, Glynn Capital and GV (formerly Google Ventures) also participating. The startup has to date raised $264 million, including most recently an $80 million Series E last December, just on the heels of rebranding from MemSQL.
Businessmartechseries.com

unitQ Raises $30M to Power the First Product Quality Platform

Series B financing is led by Accel with support from Creandum and Gradient Ventures. unitQ, the first platform that empowers companies to take a data-driven approach to product quality, has announced $30M in Series B financing led by Accel with support from Creandum and Gradient Ventures. Since March 2020 when the company announced its Series A, revenue has increased by more than 300%. Leading consumer technology businesses rely on unitQ, including Chime, Pandora, Strava, The RealReal, and AppLovin.
BusinessVentureBeat

Customer data platform Zeotap raises $11M more

Zeotap, a customer data platform (CDP) headquartered in Berlin, Germany, today announced that it closed a $11 million extension to its series C round, bringing its total capital raised to $90 million. Participating investors included Liberty Global Ventures, which CEO Daniel Heer says will support Zeotap as it invests in product R&D and workforce expansion.
San Jose, CAVentureBeat

Aviva raises $26.5M to create better automotive car networks

Aviva Technology Holding has raised $26.5 million in a funding round led by Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai, the founders of Marvell Technology Group. The round will enable Aviva Links to speed product development and expand sales and marketing for its high-speed data movement for in-car communications. The company has raised $33 million to date.
MarketsVentureBeat

Database startup SingleStore raises $80M

Database startup SingleStore today announced that it raised $80 million in a series F funding tranche led by Insight Partners, bringing its total raised to over $319 million at a post-money valuation “just shy” of $1 billion. Khosla Ventures, Dell Capital, Rev IV, Glynn Capital, and Google Ventures also participated in the round, which CEO Raj Verma says will be put toward product development and improving awareness of SingleStore’s managed database service offering.
MarketsVentureBeat

Virtual meeting platform Vowel raises $13.5M

Virtual meeting platform Vowel today announced that it raised $13.5 million in a series A round led by Lobby Capital. The capital, which brings the company’s total raised to $17.8 million, will be put toward product development and expanding the size of Vowel’s team, CEO Andy Berman said. According to...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Cloud-based HR startup Factorial raises $80M

Tiger Global has led a $80 million funding round for Everyday Software SL, better known as Factorial, a startup with a cloud-based human resources platform used by more than 76,000 companies worldwide. Factorial announced the funding early this morning. Tiger Global was joined in the investment by Creandum, Point Nine...
Businesstechgig.com

Swiggy is hiring tech talent for its new development centre in Gurgaon

Witnessing strong recovery and growth over the last few months, Swiggy is rapidly scaling its technology teams, hiring across Engineering, Product, Design, Analytics and Data Science functions in the next two quarters. Building this team, Swiggy is setting up a new. Development Centre. in Gurgaon. With current development teams based...
BusinessZacks.com

Calix (CALX) Enhances CityWest's Omnichannel Marketing Campaigns

CALX - Free Report) recently collaborated with CityWest to revamp the latter’s omnichannel marketing campaign performance with the creation of highly targeted, relevant, and engaging email campaigns. The British Columbia-based broadband service provider (BSP) has leveraged Calix Marketing Cloud and email marketing platform — Mailchimp. This combination not only enabled...
BusinessTechCrunch

Commerce platform ShopUp raises $75 million in Bangladesh’s largest funding

Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures led ShopUp’s $75 million Series B round. Prosus Ventures as well as existing investors Flourish Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, and VEON Ventures also invested in the round. The new investment, which brings the startup’s all-time raise to over $100 million, is also Valar’s and Prosus’ first deals in Bangladesh, home to over 100 million internet users.
Businessmartechseries.com

Dixa Names Devin Poole as Global Head of Market Research

Dixa, a leading customer engagement platform that creates value for brands and customers in a conversational, friendly, and engaging way, announced the addition of Devin Poole to its leadership team as Global Head of Market Research. Marketing Technology News: Helium 10 Announces New Amazon Advertising Platform – Launches ‘Adtomic’ a...
SoftwareCIO

How successful integration solutions maximise the value of data

The priority of data continues to increase within modern enterprises, and the asset value of that data continues to grow as the amount of data captured expands. But the data itself, in isolation, only has marginal value. It’s what the organisation does with it that matters, and that’s why, for most CIOs and other data experts, the shift in conversation has been away from data in itself, to focus on the integration, and how it is leveraged into business processes.
Businesschannele2e.com

MSP Vertical Solutions Merges With Accounting Firm HBK CPA

Accounting firm HBK CPAs and Vertical Solutions, a Pittsburgh-based managed service provider (MSP), have merged. This is technology M&A deal number 551 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Once the transaction is closed, Vertical Solutions will merge...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Survey finds employee experience is driving investment in IT

IT and workplace decision makers are prioritizing technology solutions that enhance employee experience and engagement despite ongoing budget constraints, according to new research from Teem by iOFFICE. “The State of Workplace Tech” report, which summarizes survey responses from 300 U.S. IT professionals, HR managers, and workplace experience leaders, found that...
TechnologyForConstructionPros.com

How Mobile Workforce Platforms Pave the Way for Hybrid Workforces

The construction industry learned countless lessons during the pandemic it won’t quickly forget. Chief among them is the importance technology plays in sustaining a hybrid workforce. The industry’s workforces have long been spread across multiple job sites, while administrators and leaders worked from central locations. While the former remains the same, the latter reality has shifted. With this change, it’s become increasingly vital for companies to connect field workers across jobsites with leaders and administrators who are also decentralized.
Real EstateMySanAntonio

About Real Estate Partners With Side To Provide Its Tech-Savvy Clients With the Latest Tools

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (PRWEB) September 03, 2021. About Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that About Real Estate, a Silicon Valley-based firm focused on providing exceptional service, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

Marketing Intelligence & Analytics Platform with Data Visualization Features

Today Marketers play the role of advanced and technical matchmakers as their job is to match their target consumers with the products and solutions that best meet their needs or wants. They are also responsible for matching their consumer segments with the content, messaging, creatives, and CTAs that best suits - across all the platforms and channels their audiences are on. Marketers generally face massive barriers to understand how customers engage with marketing campaigns and where & how to optimize them. Data visualization, preparation, charts, dashboards and stats are the top areas where talented and expensive marketing resources are getting exhausted and that too are misaligned. The experienced marketing analysts spend their time preparing data rather than analyzing it, which is the wastage of available resources and not utilizing it efficiently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy